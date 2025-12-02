Aramco's Jafurah gas plant begins output, Saudi finance ministry says

The first phase of oil giant Aramco's Jafurah Gas Plant is complete and production has begun with a capacity of 450 million cubic feet per day, the Saudi finance ministry said on Tuesday.

In its 2026 budget statement, the ministry listed the milestone as an achievement reached in 2025. Jafurah is potentially the biggest shale gas project outside the U.S. and is expected to reach sustainable production of 2 billion cubic feet per day by 2030.

