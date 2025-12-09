Unisem Agritech: Seed of Growth with Rs 21.4 Crore IPO

On Tuesday, Karnataka-based Unisem Agritech announced securing more than Rs 6 crore from anchor investors just before its public offering kick-off.

The firm allocated 9.36 lakh equity shares to investors, including Universal Golden Fund and Resonance Opportunities Fund, at Rs 65 per share, raising Rs 6.08 crore.

The Rs 21.4 crore IPO, ending December 12, plans for a fresh issue of 33 lakh equity shares, aimed at meeting working capital needs and repaying debts, with shares to list on BSE SME around December 17.

