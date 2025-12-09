Left Menu

Unisem Agritech: Seed of Growth with Rs 21.4 Crore IPO

Unisem Agritech, based in Karnataka, has raised over Rs 6 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO, which will conclude on December 12. The company, engaged in hybrid seeds development, plans to use the proceeds to enhance operational efficiency and repay debt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 22:25 IST
Unisem Agritech: Seed of Growth with Rs 21.4 Crore IPO
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Karnataka-based Unisem Agritech announced securing more than Rs 6 crore from anchor investors just before its public offering kick-off.

The firm allocated 9.36 lakh equity shares to investors, including Universal Golden Fund and Resonance Opportunities Fund, at Rs 65 per share, raising Rs 6.08 crore.

The Rs 21.4 crore IPO, ending December 12, plans for a fresh issue of 33 lakh equity shares, aimed at meeting working capital needs and repaying debts, with shares to list on BSE SME around December 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025