Renault Reevaluates Mobilize Strategy Amid Profit Prioritization

Renault is strategically realigning its Mobilize unit, which emphasizes novel transport solutions, aiming to enhance investment returns by winding down certain services. This includes ceasing car-sharing services and slowing the deployment of fast-charging stations, a tactical shift confirmed by the company on Friday.

The restructuring will affect approximately 80 out of 450 positions within the Mobilize Beyond Automotive division. Renault is offering voluntary departures and repositioning of employees internally. The company will discontinue other projects, such as Zity car-sharing in Milan and Madrid, which hold limited profitability potential.

Mobilize, initiated in 2021 by former CEO Luca de Meo, sought to broaden Renault's mobility offerings. However, current CEO François Provost has reconsidered the strategy, noting that heavy investments in rapid-charging infrastructure conflicts with existing financial constraints and industry challenges. Instead, Renault will curtail its network expansion goals, planning fewer charging stations than previously hoped.

(With inputs from agencies.)