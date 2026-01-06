Mystery Trader Strikes Gold with Bold Bet on Maduro's Exit

An anonymous trader has struck financial gold, reaping approximately $410,000 by betting on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's ouster. This was achieved through positions on Polymarket, a platform allowing speculative wagers on global events. The value of these contracts surged after the U.S. military action against Maduro became public.

Prior to Maduro's capture, the trader's stake was worth around $34,000. News of the U.S. intervention spiked global markets; major stock indexes rose, and oil prices saw rapid increases. Venezuelan government bonds, previously default-hit, also surged nearly 30% as investors responded to expectations of a complex debt restructuring process.

The profitable trade has drawn attention from U.S. lawmakers advocating for tighter securities trading regulations to curb insider trading. Democrat Congressman Ritchie Torres plans to introduce a bill that would restrict federal employees, including lawmakers, from engaging in prediction market betting. This development adds pressure on platforms like Polymarket to bolster transparency and fairness.