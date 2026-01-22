AI-Powered Security to Revolutionize 2026 Republic Day Preparations in Delhi
For the upcoming 2026 Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Police will utilize AI-enabled smart glasses and advanced facial recognition systems to enhance security. This new approach aims to tighten surveillance, combining technology and traditional security measures to improve threat detection and ensure public safety across the national capital.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police is set to employ cutting-edge AI-enabled smart glasses and facial recognition technology to bolster security for the 2026 Republic Day celebrations. This initiative represents a significant upgrade in the capital's security architecture, focusing on heightened surveillance and threat detection capabilities.
In a first, Delhi Police personnel will wear advanced smart glasses to monitor the parade route. These wearable devices, equipped with sophisticated algorithms, can identify wanted suspects even if they're in disguise, thus enhancing the ability to preempt potential threats.
Ensuring data security, these FRS systems will function offline, with encrypted local databases. Complementing this technological advancement, a comprehensive security setup has been established, including thousands of police personnel and CCTV cameras, ensuring a multi-layered protective approach during the parade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
