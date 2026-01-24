Left Menu

Empowering Daughters: Key to Society’s Progress

On National Girl Child Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasizes the importance of empowering and protecting daughters for true societal progress. He urges a recommitment to providing equal opportunities for girls, allowing them to actively contribute to nation-building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-01-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 13:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the vital role of empowering daughters in achieving societal advancement.

Marking National Girl Child Day, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the state's commitment to strengthening opportunities for girls, ensuring their safety and success.

Naidu further stressed the need for equal opportunities for girls, enabling them to actively participate in nation-building efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

