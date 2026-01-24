Naomi Osaka Withdraws from Australian Open Due to Fitness Issues
Twice Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka pulled out of the Grand Slam before her third-round match due to a fitness issue. Consequently, her opponent, Australian Maddison Inglis, advanced to the fourth round with a walkover.
Twice Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka has announced her withdrawal from the Grand Slam, citing fitness concerns, right before her expected third-round match on Saturday.
Her unexpected exit has handed Australian contestant Maddison Inglis a straightforward pass into the tournament's fourth round.
As tennis fans speculated about her condition, Osaka's departure added an unexpected twist to the progression of the event.