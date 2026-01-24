Left Menu

Naomi Osaka Withdraws from Australian Open Due to Fitness Issues

Twice Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka pulled out of the Grand Slam before her third-round match due to a fitness issue. Consequently, her opponent, Australian Maddison Inglis, advanced to the fourth round with a walkover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 24-01-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 14:42 IST
Naomi Osaka Withdraws from Australian Open Due to Fitness Issues
Naomi Osaka
  • Country:
  • Australia

Twice Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka has announced her withdrawal from the Grand Slam, citing fitness concerns, right before her expected third-round match on Saturday.

Her unexpected exit has handed Australian contestant Maddison Inglis a straightforward pass into the tournament's fourth round.

As tennis fans speculated about her condition, Osaka's departure added an unexpected twist to the progression of the event.

TRENDING

1
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
2
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026