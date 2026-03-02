Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Drone Strikes Impact Oil and Gas Operations

Drone strikes in the Middle East have forced Saudi Arabia to shut down its largest domestic oil refinery at Ras Tanura. These attacks have disrupted oil and gas operations across the region, including Iraqi Kurdistan and Israel, causing a surge in oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:23 IST
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Drone Strikes Impact Oil and Gas Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of Middle East tensions, drone strikes have prompted the shutdown of Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery, Ras Tanura. The strikes, part of broader regional hostilities, have caused widespread disruptions in oil and gas operations, pushing oil prices up 13% above $82 a barrel.

Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refinery, producing 550,000 barrels per day, was shut as a precaution. The move followed similar shutdowns in Iraqi Kurdistan and Israeli gas fields, impacting a critical global supply chain. Companies like DNO and Chevron have halted operations, though no damages have been reported at their facilities.

The precarious situation has also seen Iranian drones attack Qatar, adding to the regional tension. With Saudi defenses intercepting drones over Ras Tanura, experts view this as a pivotal moment potentially drawing Saudi Arabia and Gulf allies into military cooperation with the U.S. and Israel against Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
QatarEnergy, one of world's top natural gas producers, says it will halt its LNG production as Mideast war rages, reports AP.

QatarEnergy, one of world's top natural gas producers, says it will halt its...

 Global
2
Amazon's Mega Investment Boosts Spain's AI Ambitions

Amazon's Mega Investment Boosts Spain's AI Ambitions

 Global
3
Industrial Production Growth in January 2026: A Comprehensive Overview

Industrial Production Growth in January 2026: A Comprehensive Overview

 India
4
Uncertain Future: Iran's World Cup Participation Amidst US-Israel Tensions

Uncertain Future: Iran's World Cup Participation Amidst US-Israel Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026