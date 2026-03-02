Escalating Tensions: Middle East Drone Strikes Impact Oil and Gas Operations

In a significant escalation of Middle East tensions, drone strikes have prompted the shutdown of Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery, Ras Tanura. The strikes, part of broader regional hostilities, have caused widespread disruptions in oil and gas operations, pushing oil prices up 13% above $82 a barrel.

Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refinery, producing 550,000 barrels per day, was shut as a precaution. The move followed similar shutdowns in Iraqi Kurdistan and Israeli gas fields, impacting a critical global supply chain. Companies like DNO and Chevron have halted operations, though no damages have been reported at their facilities.

The precarious situation has also seen Iranian drones attack Qatar, adding to the regional tension. With Saudi defenses intercepting drones over Ras Tanura, experts view this as a pivotal moment potentially drawing Saudi Arabia and Gulf allies into military cooperation with the U.S. and Israel against Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)