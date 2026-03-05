Earnings at Risk: India Faces Economic Challenges Amid Iran Conflict
Corporate earnings in India are at risk of declining if the Iran conflict prolongs, as rising oil and gas prices threaten the economy. Foreign investors show caution due to energy supply risks. An enduring conflict could increase input costs, inflation, and the current account deficit, impacting corporate profitability.
India's corporate earnings are under threat as the ongoing conflict in Iran raises concerns over oil and gas prices. According to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities, prolonged unrest could lead to economic and market instability.
Higher energy prices pose significant risks, especially for a country like India that relies heavily on imported crude oil. Such an 'oil shock' could escalate input costs, push inflation, and multiply the import bill, thereby affecting corporate profitability.
While domestic factors like steady local equity inflows provide some support to markets, the report stresses that geopolitical developments remain crucial. If energy prices continue to surge, India's current account deficit may widen, adding to external vulnerabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
