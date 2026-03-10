Left Menu

Oil Markets in Turmoil: War Fears Rock Global Supply

Oil prices dropped 7% following U.S. President Trump's comments on a possible resolution to the Middle East conflict, which earlier pushed prices to a three-year high. Trading volumes fell, and geopolitical tensions affect potential supply disruptions, influencing economic strategies and market stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 18:51 IST
In a volatile turn of events, global oil prices plunged by 7% on Tuesday, retreating from a three-year high achieved in the previous session, following optimistic comments from U.S. President Donald Trump about a potential swift resolution to the conflict in the Middle East.

Brent crude saw a notable decrease of $7.15, or 7.2%, settling at $91.81 per barrel, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate dipped by $6.26, or 6.6%, to $88.51 per barrel. Earlier in the day, both benchmarks had dropped over 11% amidst fluctuating market conditions.

Trump's statements, along with shifting geopolitical dynamics, including discussions on possible easing of Russian oil sanctions and strategic oil reserve releases by G7 countries, contributed to market hopes that supply disruptions could be mitigated, though tensions remain high over the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

