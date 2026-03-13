Tragic Toll: Lebanese Children Caught in Conflict

In a tragic escalation of violence, Israeli airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of more than 100 children in Lebanon since fighting resumed between Israel and Hezbollah militants. The figures, released by Lebanon's Health Ministry on Friday, highlight the severe impact on civilians.

The conflict has claimed a total of 773 lives, according to the ministry's data. In addition to the children, 62 women have also lost their lives. The toll underscores the dire humanitarian situation unfolding in the region.

Beyond the lives lost, over 1,900 individuals have been wounded as a direct result of the conflict, illustrating the widespread devastation experienced by Lebanese civilians during this renewed hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)