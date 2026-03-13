Tragic Toll: Lebanese Children Caught in Conflict
Israeli airstrikes have tragically claimed the lives of over 100 children in Lebanon amidst renewed hostilities with Hezbollah. The Lebanese Health Ministry reports 773 total deaths, including 62 women, with over 1,900 injured, reflecting the severe human impact of this ongoing conflict.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a tragic escalation of violence, Israeli airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of more than 100 children in Lebanon since fighting resumed between Israel and Hezbollah militants. The figures, released by Lebanon's Health Ministry on Friday, highlight the severe impact on civilians.
The conflict has claimed a total of 773 lives, according to the ministry's data. In addition to the children, 62 women have also lost their lives. The toll underscores the dire humanitarian situation unfolding in the region.
Beyond the lives lost, over 1,900 individuals have been wounded as a direct result of the conflict, illustrating the widespread devastation experienced by Lebanese civilians during this renewed hostilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Markets on Edge: Federal Reserve and Middle East Conflict Stir Uncertainty
Global Healthcare Shifts: Innovations, Challenges, and Conflicts
Diplomatic Stalemate: Ukraine's Ongoing Conflict and U.S. Mediation
Turmoil in Iran: New Leadership Faces Uncertainty Amidst Conflict
Zelenskiy Reveals U.S. Postponement of Key Ukraine Conflict Talks