Bihar's LPG Crisis: Administration Ensures Stability Amidst Rumors
Despite assurances from district administrations about the regular supply of LPG cylinders, long queues were observed across Bihar's distribution centers. Authorities are emphasizing trust in official communication and have initiated measures against black marketing and hoarding to curb panic amidst the public.
- Country:
- India
In Bihar, long queues were seen outside LPG distribution centers, even as authorities assured there was no shortage of domestic gas cylinders. Residents flocked to agencies in Patna, Bhagalpur, Rohtas, Katihar, and several other districts.
Patna District Magistrate Thiyagarajan SM announced that supply levels were stable, urging the public to remain calm and resist panic buying. He recommended relying on official updates rather than rumors, adding that local supply was secured through cooperation with major gas companies.
The District Administration has prioritized deliveries to essential services while implementing measures like longer refill intervals to manage demand. Steps to prevent black marketing include increasing patrols and conducting raids on illegal activity, reinforcing the aim to maintain lawful pricing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
