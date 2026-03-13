Zelenskiy Criticizes U.S. Sanction Easing on Russian Oil

During a recent visit to Paris, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy voiced his criticism over the United States' decision to ease sanctions on Russian oil.

Zelenskiy argued that this move might provide the Kremlin with approximately $10 billion in resources directed towards their war efforts, undermining peace efforts in Ukraine.

Speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at a joint press conference, Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of stronger international measures to curb financial inflows to Russia to hasten peace resolutions in his homeland.