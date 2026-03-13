Tensions Rise as Cuba-US Cooperation Follows Deadly Speedboat Incursion

The FBI is set to investigate an incident off the Cuban coast involving a speedboat of Cuban exiles engaged in a deadly confrontation with Cuban forces. The violent exchange left five of the infiltrators dead, while the remaining were captured, marking a rare point of cooperation between the US and Cuba.

According to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, a team of FBI experts is expected in Cuba to further the investigation, a significant development given the ongoing economic and diplomatic tensions heightened by a US-imposed oil blockade. Diaz-Canel detailed how diplomatic and consular channels facilitated the cooperation.

US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, clarified that the operation was not government-sanctioned. This investigative cooperation marks an attempt to ease strained relations as the US and Cuba navigate the fallout from America's hardened stance against Venezuela, Cuba's key ally.

(With inputs from agencies.)