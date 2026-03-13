Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Cuba-US Cooperation Follows Deadly Speedboat Incursion

The FBI will investigate an incident involving a group of Cuban exiles accused of provoking a gunfight with Cuban forces, resulting in five deaths. The investigation indicates cooperation between the US and Cuba amid heightened tensions due to US President Trump's oil blockade on Cuba.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:19 IST
Tensions Rise as Cuba-US Cooperation Follows Deadly Speedboat Incursion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FBI is set to investigate an incident off the Cuban coast involving a speedboat of Cuban exiles engaged in a deadly confrontation with Cuban forces. The violent exchange left five of the infiltrators dead, while the remaining were captured, marking a rare point of cooperation between the US and Cuba.

According to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, a team of FBI experts is expected in Cuba to further the investigation, a significant development given the ongoing economic and diplomatic tensions heightened by a US-imposed oil blockade. Diaz-Canel detailed how diplomatic and consular channels facilitated the cooperation.

US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, clarified that the operation was not government-sanctioned. This investigative cooperation marks an attempt to ease strained relations as the US and Cuba navigate the fallout from America's hardened stance against Venezuela, Cuba's key ally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026