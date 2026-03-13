Government Assures Steady LPG Supply Amid Crisis
The government reassures that cooking gas supply remains steady despite panic bookings. Households near piped gas networks are urged to switch for convenience, while hoarders face tough measures. Commercial supplies are curtailed due to the West Asia war's impact on resources. Households' LPG needs remain prioritized.
- Country:
- India
Amid panic over LPG availability, the government on Friday reassured that cooking gas supplies remain steady, advising around 60 lakh households near piped gas networks to switch for benefits. Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma warned exploiters of legal action. Despite a rise in bookings driven by war-related fears, supplies are adequate.
LPG commercial supplies suffered amid the West Asia conflict affecting energy imports. Yet, domestic production has risen by 30% since March 5, prioritizing essential sectors like households and healthcare with uninterrupted supply. Due to the closed Strait of Hormuz, focus shifts towards piped gas, which continues unaffected.
Citing state efforts against LPG hoarders, Sharma emphasized household needs are secure, urging online refill bookings over dealership queues. With crude oil well-stocked and LNG distributions maintained, commercial services face cuts as state governments prioritize their distribution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- LPG
- cooking gas
- piped gas
- PNG
- government
- hoarders
- West Asia
- energy crisis
- gas supply
- fuel scarcity
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