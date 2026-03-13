Transforming Highways: Kaziranga's Elevated Corridor Takes Shape

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has received 18 bids for the reconstruction of the 85.6-km highway from Kaliabar to Numaligarh, featuring a 34.5-km elevated corridor through Kaziranga National Park. As per an official release, the upgrade is part of the NH-715 development on EPC Mode.

This significant infrastructure project aims to enhance connectivity in the region, while also providing uninterrupted wildlife movement. Designed to minimize environmental impact, the corridor consists of three segments: 18.3 km, 11.2 km, and 5 km each. The alignment ensures safe animal crossings, especially during monsoons when the park is flooded.

The 85.6-km project will also include two new bypasses, a major bridge, several minor bridges, and supporting infrastructure such as flyovers and service roads. It aligns with conservation authorities' guidelines, contributing to tourism growth and economic development in Assam. The project's foundation was recently laid by PM Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)