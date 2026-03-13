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Dimethyl Ether: The Future of Clean Cooking Fuel in India

CSIR-NCL researchers propose dimethyl ether (DME) as a clean alternative to LPG for domestic cooking. The technology for producing DME using a unique catalyst is ready for industrial scaling. DME's adoption could significantly decrease India’s reliance on imported LPG and enhance energy security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:20 IST
Dimethyl Ether: The Future of Clean Cooking Fuel in India
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers from CSIR-NCL have spotlighted dimethyl ether (DME) as an eco-friendly alternative to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) amid disruptions in West Asia that endanger supply. Using indigenously developed technology, the Pune-based lab has devised a method to produce DME efficiently, proposing it as a domestic cooking fuel substitute.

The lab has successfully tested a pilot capacity and is poised to scale up production. DME production involves methanol conversion at a feasible pressure of 10 bar, allowing its direct use in LPG cylinders. Industry collaborators are being sought to expand production on a large scale to reduce India's energy import dependency.

India's significant fossil energy imports imply vulnerability to global supply shocks; however, DME could mitigate these. Offering cleaner combustion than conventional fuels, it aligns with India's energy security goals and could yield substantial foreign exchange savings if adopted widely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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