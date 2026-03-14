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Drone Strike Sparks Fire and Halts Oil Operations in Fujairah

A fire caused by debris from a drone interception has led to the suspension of some oil-loading operations in Fujairah, UAE. The incident, which occurred amidst regional tensions, involved no casualties. Civil defense forces are managing the situation, with ADNOC's nearby refinery also impacted by recent drone activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 15:37 IST
Drone Strike Sparks Fire and Halts Oil Operations in Fujairah
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In the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah emirate, key oil-loading operations have been halted following a fire ignited by debris from a drone interception, according to industry and trade sources.

The media office reports that the incident resulted in no injuries, as civil defense forces work to control and extinguish the blaze that's gripped the major bunkering hub.

This disruption follows recent unrest in the region, with ADNOC shutting its Ruwais refinery after a similar drone strike, signaling broader impacts on energy infrastructure linked to ongoing US-Israeli tensions with Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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