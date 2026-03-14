Drone Strike Sparks Fire and Halts Oil Operations in Fujairah

In the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah emirate, key oil-loading operations have been halted following a fire ignited by debris from a drone interception, according to industry and trade sources.

The media office reports that the incident resulted in no injuries, as civil defense forces work to control and extinguish the blaze that's gripped the major bunkering hub.

This disruption follows recent unrest in the region, with ADNOC shutting its Ruwais refinery after a similar drone strike, signaling broader impacts on energy infrastructure linked to ongoing US-Israeli tensions with Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)