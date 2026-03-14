Left Menu

Fuel Supply Steady Despite Panic Buying Surge

The state-level coordinator for three major oil companies reassures the public that there's no fuel shortage in Tamil Nadu. Despite a surge in fuel consumption due to panic buying, adequate supplies of diesel and petrol are maintained. Domestic and commercial LPG supplies are also prioritized for essential services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-03-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 17:50 IST
Fuel Supply Steady Despite Panic Buying Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state-level coordinator for three major oil marketing companies calmed concerns about a fuel shortage on Saturday, urging people not to believe in rumors. M Annadurai, Indian Oil Corporation's Executive Director and State Head for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, stated that Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and IndianOil terminals have a nine-day fuel reserve.

Annadurai emphasized that regular deliveries through rail and pipelines ensure a steady fuel supply, negating panic-driven shortages. Reports showed a sudden spike in fuel purchases as customers doubled their fuel acquisitions, leading to congested petrol outlets across Tamil Nadu.

Fuel demand assessments revealed a decrease on March 13, with petrol and diesel consumption dropping significantly. Annadurai confirmed that LPG supplies also continue smoothly, with urban refilling every 25 days and rural every 45 days, pressing the priority for hospitals and educational institutions' LPG requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026