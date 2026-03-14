Fuel Supply Steady Despite Panic Buying Surge

The state-level coordinator for three major oil marketing companies calmed concerns about a fuel shortage on Saturday, urging people not to believe in rumors. M Annadurai, Indian Oil Corporation's Executive Director and State Head for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, stated that Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and IndianOil terminals have a nine-day fuel reserve.

Annadurai emphasized that regular deliveries through rail and pipelines ensure a steady fuel supply, negating panic-driven shortages. Reports showed a sudden spike in fuel purchases as customers doubled their fuel acquisitions, leading to congested petrol outlets across Tamil Nadu.

Fuel demand assessments revealed a decrease on March 13, with petrol and diesel consumption dropping significantly. Annadurai confirmed that LPG supplies also continue smoothly, with urban refilling every 25 days and rural every 45 days, pressing the priority for hospitals and educational institutions' LPG requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)