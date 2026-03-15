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Controversial Oil Pipeline Revival Sparks Legal Showdown

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright has invoked the Defence Production Act to urge a Texas-based company to resume operations at a Santa Barbara pipeline, originally halted due to a 2015 oil spill. This move, supported by the Trump administration but opposed by California officials, aims to address national energy supply risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2026 02:28 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 02:28 IST
Controversial Oil Pipeline Revival Sparks Legal Showdown
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US Energy Secretary Chris Wright has directed a Texas-based oil and gas company to resume operations at a pipeline in southern California, previously stopped due to a 2015 oil spill. This directive, invoking the Defence Production Act, aims to address potential energy supply disruptions, according to a Department of Energy release.

The restart of Sable Offshore Corp.'s Santa Ynez unit is intended to bolster national security and supply nearly 1.5 million barrels of oil monthly, offsetting foreign imports. The unit, comprising offshore rigs and pipelines, is critical for ensuring energy supply to West Coast military installations.

President Donald Trump's administration supports this initiative, reversing a ban on future offshore drilling despite opposition from California leaders. They argue the move contravenes state regulations and environmental protection efforts, with Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta vowing to challenge the federal overreach in court.

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