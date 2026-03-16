Starmer's Pledge: Supporting 'Working People' Amid Middle East Crisis

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has made a commitment to support 'working people' facing cost-of-living challenges exacerbated by the Middle East conflict. He cautioned companies against exploiting the situation by hiking prices.

Starmer highlighted his government's priority to assist struggling citizens with a proposed aid package and criticized heating oil suppliers for price increases amid reports of order cancellations. He stressed potential legal actions against companies profiting from the crisis.

Energy solutions include a targeted 50-million-pound support for vulnerable rural households. Starmer emphasized that swiftly resolving the Middle East conflict is essential for reducing energy costs.