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Starmer's Pledge: Supporting 'Working People' Amid Middle East Crisis

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer vows to aid 'working people' during Middle East crisis, emphasizing cost-of-living support and warning against corporate exploitation. Plans include a 50-million-pound package targeting vulnerable households in rural areas. Starmer stresses the need for de-escalating the conflict to stabilize energy prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 04:02 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 04:02 IST
Starmer's Pledge: Supporting 'Working People' Amid Middle East Crisis
Keir Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has made a commitment to support 'working people' facing cost-of-living challenges exacerbated by the Middle East conflict. He cautioned companies against exploiting the situation by hiking prices.

Starmer highlighted his government's priority to assist struggling citizens with a proposed aid package and criticized heating oil suppliers for price increases amid reports of order cancellations. He stressed potential legal actions against companies profiting from the crisis.

Energy solutions include a targeted 50-million-pound support for vulnerable rural households. Starmer emphasized that swiftly resolving the Middle East conflict is essential for reducing energy costs.

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