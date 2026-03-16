Central Banks Navigate Currency Turmoil Amid Middle East Conflict

The dollar pulled back from its 10-month highs as global central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, prepare crucial policy meetings under the specter of the ongoing U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran. Investors are closely watching how these meetings will address soaring oil prices impacting inflation and growth.

The dollar's strength has been attributed to a 'flight to safety', largely due to geopolitical tensions after U.S.-Israel strikes. While the euro and sterling have faced pressures, they saw a slight recovery. U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative to secure the Strait of Hormuz may also have influenced the dollar's pullback, as collaboration talks continue with several countries.

In response to geopolitical volatility, other currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars have shown resilience, with the former gaining strength on hawkish rate expectations from the Reserve Bank of Australia. Meanwhile, Japan faces a potential trade-off due to its reliance on Middle Eastern energy, with the Bank of Japan under scrutiny for its policy flexibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)