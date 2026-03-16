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Global Energy Crisis: Nations React to U.S.-Israeli Conflict Impact

In response to soaring oil prices and economic concerns due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Asian nations are implementing various strategies. Japan releases oil reserves, South Korea boosts coal and nuclear power, China enforces a fuel export ban, while countries like India and Indonesia seek solutions to secure energy supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:06 IST
Global Energy Crisis: Nations React to U.S.-Israeli Conflict Impact
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Amid escalating tensions following the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, oil prices have surged, significantly impacting global markets and sparking fears of inflation. The geopolitical strife has particularly endangered Asia, heavily reliant on oil transiting through the now-closed Strait of Hormuz.

Countries in the region are taking decisive measures to mitigate the economic fallout. Japan has announced the release of 80 million barrels from its national oil reserves, while South Korea plans to increase coal and nuclear power output.

Additionally, China has imposed a ban on refined fuel exports, India seeks safe passage for its stranded vessels, and Indonesia plans to raise fuel subsidies. Other nations like Vietnam, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh have implemented varied strategies to combat the crisis's impact and ensure steady energy supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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