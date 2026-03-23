Goa court grants bail to Ajay Gupta, co-owner of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, where a fire killed 25 people in December.
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Goa court grants bail to Ajay Gupta, co-owner of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, where a fire killed 25 people in December.
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