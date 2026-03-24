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Nightclub Co-owner Granted Bail in Deadly Goa Fire Case

Ajay Gupta, co-owner of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, received bail from North Goa's district court. Gupta and his co-owners face charges related to a tragic fire in December that resulted in 25 deaths. Authorities cited negligence and safety norm violations as part of ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:48 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:48 IST
Nightclub Co-owner Granted Bail in Deadly Goa Fire Case
Charred remains of the Birch by Romeo Lane restaurant after fire (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant development, Ajay Gupta, co-owner of the controversial 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Goa, was granted bail by the district court at Mapusa. Gupta had been arrested over three months ago in New Delhi concerning the catastrophic fire incident last December, which tragically claimed the lives of 25 individuals.

The nightclub, jointly owned by Gupta along with Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, was at the center of a tragedy on December 6 when a fire broke out, leading to multiple fatalities and injuries. The Goa government swiftly launched criminal proceedings against the owners, accusing them of negligence and breaching safety regulations.

Officials allege that the club hosted a firework event without appropriate fire safety equipment and emergency exits. The Goa Police have lodged a criminal case involving several serious charges against the nightspot. The inquiry also led to the dismissal of local Panchayat officials, citing 'persistent negligence' in allowing the club's operations under dubious conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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