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BJP Calls AIMIM-AJUP Alliance 'Insignificant' in Bengal Elections

BJP leader Prakash Reddy has dismissed the AIMIM-AJUP alliance as insignificant in the upcoming West Bengal elections. The main battle remains between BJP and TMC, with Reddy criticizing AIMIM's communal politics. The AIMIM and AJUP alliance plans to contest 182 seats, with elections set for April 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 11:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 11:05 IST
BJP Calls AIMIM-AJUP Alliance 'Insignificant' in Bengal Elections
BJP leader Prakash Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In the heated political landscape of West Bengal, BJP leader Prakash Reddy has downplayed the significance of the AIMIM-AJUP alliance in the forthcoming legislative assembly elections. Reddy emphasized that the principal showdown would be between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In an interview with ANI, Reddy criticized the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) as being the 'most communal party,' citing its poor performance in previous elections. He highlighted the BJP's 'nationalist outlook' over their campaign, countering the TMC's appeal to a specific voter base.

The alliance announcement between AIMIM and Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) came amid plans for contesting 182 seats, with AIMIM participating in around 8 seats. The Bengal Assembly elections will occur in two phases in April 2026, with vote counting scheduled for May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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