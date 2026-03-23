International Cyber-Fraud Ring Unveiled: Key Arrest in Gurugram

In a significant breakthrough, Gurugram police have dismantled a cyber-fraud operation connected to the Philippines. The bust led to the arrest of Rahul Kumar, accused of managing and distributing illegal SIM boxes used in cybercrimes, officials reported on Monday.

Kumar, aged 30, facilitated the delivery of these devices via a Nepal-Bihar route. These SIM boxes enabled unauthorized telecom activities by rerouting calls. Police intervention resulted in the seizure of substantial equipment, including five SIM boxes, routers, batteries, and SIM cards, as part of ongoing investigations.

Following complaints from homeowners regarding illegal SIM operations, separate FIRs were lodged, prompting raids. ACP Priyanshu Dewan highlighted that Kumar, in cahoots with a contact from the Philippines, orchestrated the analog infrastructure for these crimes. Further investigations are ongoing as authorities unravel the international syndicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)