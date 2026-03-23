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Delhi Sees Surge in Women's Helpline Calls Amid Enhanced Support Initiatives

The Delhi government experienced a notable increase in calls to its Women in Distress helpline, reflecting greater awareness of support services. The 181 helpline has set new records in call numbers. Additional initiatives include child welfare measures and vocational training for social inclusion, as detailed in the Delhi Economic Survey 2025-26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:42 IST
Delhi Sees Surge in Women's Helpline Calls Amid Enhanced Support Initiatives
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The Delhi government's Women in Distress helpline received over 2.53 lakh calls this financial year, marking a 12% increase from the previous year. This surge indicates growing awareness and access to support services, as outlined in the Delhi Economic Survey 2025-26 presented by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Increased engagement with the helpline, which operates 24/7 to support women affected by violence, showcases the effectiveness of crisis intervention and guidance services. The report also highlights significant advances in child welfare, including the co-location of anganwadi centres with schools, aiding in children's smooth transition to primary education.

Further initiatives cover the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana's progress, with over 81,767 beneficiaries enrolled, and vocational training for leprosy patients at Tahirpur. These developments emphasize the government's commitment to social inclusion and welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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