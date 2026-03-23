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DMK's Anticipated Dominance in Tamil Nadu Elections: A Pre-Poll Survey Insight

A pre-poll survey has projected the ruling DMK alliance to win 180 out of 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with a 44.9 per cent vote share. The opposition AIADMK alliance is anticipated to secure 54 seats. The survey highlights strong support for DMK among women due to a financial assistance scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:48 IST
DMK's Anticipated Dominance in Tamil Nadu Elections: A Pre-Poll Survey Insight
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The ruling DMK alliance is forecasted to capture 180 out of 234 seats in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, as detailed in a recent pre-poll survey. The survey, conducted by Agni News Service, indicates a 44.9 per cent vote share for the DMK alliance.

Conversely, the opposition AIADMK alliance is projected to win merely 54 seats, with a 38.5 per cent vote share, posing a substantial defeat in Chennai where it's predicted to secure no seats. The survey also suggests a 9.7 per cent vote share for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and 4.8 per cent for Naam Tamilar Katchi.

Chief Minister M K Stalin enjoys the most significant influence, while Edappadi K Palaniswami lacks similar sway. The survey underscores the DMK's strong female backing, attributed to a financial assistance initiative. With 1,01,643 respondents canvassed between February 7 and March 12, a complete opinion poll is slated for April 19.

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