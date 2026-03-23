DMK's Anticipated Dominance in Tamil Nadu Elections: A Pre-Poll Survey Insight

The ruling DMK alliance is forecasted to capture 180 out of 234 seats in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, as detailed in a recent pre-poll survey. The survey, conducted by Agni News Service, indicates a 44.9 per cent vote share for the DMK alliance.

Conversely, the opposition AIADMK alliance is projected to win merely 54 seats, with a 38.5 per cent vote share, posing a substantial defeat in Chennai where it's predicted to secure no seats. The survey also suggests a 9.7 per cent vote share for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and 4.8 per cent for Naam Tamilar Katchi.

Chief Minister M K Stalin enjoys the most significant influence, while Edappadi K Palaniswami lacks similar sway. The survey underscores the DMK's strong female backing, attributed to a financial assistance initiative. With 1,01,643 respondents canvassed between February 7 and March 12, a complete opinion poll is slated for April 19.