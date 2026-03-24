Inferno at Texas Refinery: Residents Sheltered from Explosive Flames

An enormous explosion erupted at the Valero oil refinery near the Texas coast on Monday, launching thick plumes of smoke into the sky and prompting officials to instruct nearby residents to stay indoors. According to Port Arthur Mayor Charlotte M. Moses, the incident, which unfolded roughly 145 kilometers east of Houston, resulted in no injuries.

Firefighters are actively working to extinguish the blaze. Mayor Moses reassured residents, especially those on the west side of the city, to remain calm as emergency teams manage the crisis. This event occurs during a period of fluctuating gas prices, fueled by global oil market uncertainties linked to the ongoing Iran conflict.

Valero's Port Arthur refinery, capable of processing approximately 435,000 barrels of crude oil daily, continues to face scrutiny. While the company has yet to respond to inquiries, Texas state and environmental authorities are currently monitoring the air quality and collaborating with local partners. Residents are advised to minimize outdoor exposure and keep their homes secure as they await an official 'All Clear.'

(With inputs from agencies.)