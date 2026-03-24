Political Sparks Fly: BJP's Ghosh Challenges Mamata as TMC Slams PM Modi

BJP representative from Kharagpur Sadar, Dilip Ghosh, directed fierce criticism at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, accusing her of apprehension as Assembly elections approach. Ghosh asserted Banerjee's political standing has diminished, attributing it to a lack of support from 'fake voters' and the dismissal of several of her trusted officers.

Addressing the media in Kharagpur, Ghosh inquired, "Why is West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee so scared? It's because her fake voters have vanished and her preferred officials have been removed. She feels powerless in the face of the election." The state is set to conduct elections in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, with vote counting on May 4.

Earlier, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched a counterattack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of leveraging national platforms to disparage West Bengal and its government. A post on platform X stated, "@narendramodi isn't restricting his actions to political rallies; he's using national media to undermine the state and its elected leadership." The TMC also defended its policies, criticizing the withholding of funds for the Awas Yojana and questioning why Bengal should adopt Ayushman Bharat, given the state's comprehensive Swasthya Sathi scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)