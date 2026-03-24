Left Menu

West Bengal Election Shake-Up: New Faces in Charge

The Election Commission has approved the reshuffle of returning officers for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, including the high-profile Bhabanipur seat held by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Officers are to report by March 24, with elections on April 23 and 29, and vote counting on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-03-2026 08:50 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 08:50 IST
West Bengal Election Shake-Up: New Faces in Charge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has greenlit a significant reshuffle of returning officers ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections. This rearrangement affects multiple constituencies, notably Bhabanipur, represented by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The decision, detailed in a letter to the chief electoral officer, was confirmed on Monday. Officers are expected to report to their designated constituencies by 5 pm on March 24 to participate in a crucial training scheduled for March 25.

This move, mandated by Election Commission Secretary Sujeet Kumar Mishra, aims to ensure efficient election operations. The elections are set for April 23 and 29, with results expected on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026