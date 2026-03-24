West Bengal Election Shake-Up: New Faces in Charge

The Election Commission has greenlit a significant reshuffle of returning officers ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections. This rearrangement affects multiple constituencies, notably Bhabanipur, represented by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The decision, detailed in a letter to the chief electoral officer, was confirmed on Monday. Officers are expected to report to their designated constituencies by 5 pm on March 24 to participate in a crucial training scheduled for March 25.

This move, mandated by Election Commission Secretary Sujeet Kumar Mishra, aims to ensure efficient election operations. The elections are set for April 23 and 29, with results expected on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)