West Bengal Election Shake-Up: New Faces in Charge
The Election Commission has approved the reshuffle of returning officers for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, including the high-profile Bhabanipur seat held by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Officers are to report by March 24, with elections on April 23 and 29, and vote counting on May 4.
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The Election Commission has greenlit a significant reshuffle of returning officers ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections. This rearrangement affects multiple constituencies, notably Bhabanipur, represented by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
The decision, detailed in a letter to the chief electoral officer, was confirmed on Monday. Officers are expected to report to their designated constituencies by 5 pm on March 24 to participate in a crucial training scheduled for March 25.
This move, mandated by Election Commission Secretary Sujeet Kumar Mishra, aims to ensure efficient election operations. The elections are set for April 23 and 29, with results expected on May 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)