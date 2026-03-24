Denmark's Election Decides Frederiksen's Fate Amid Global and Domestic Challenges

Danes headed to the polls on Tuesday to determine whether Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will secure a third term in office. Her tough stance against U.S. President Donald Trump over Greenland has given her a boost, but economic concerns have hurt her leftist image.

Pundits anticipate a historically low result for her Social Democrats, with Frederiksen's electoral strategy hinging on her leadership during heightened tensions with the U.S. and Russia's aggression in Ukraine. Despite predicted setbacks in parliamentary seats, she's expected to form a new government.

Key issues in the election include a wealth tax proposal and immigration debates, with Frederiksen emphasizing stability and experience. The result may depend on the alignment of centrist and Nordic representatives, as well as the standings in Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

(With inputs from agencies.)