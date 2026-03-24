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Silver Slump: A 10-Day Freefall Amid Global Uncertainty

Silver prices have plummeted for ten consecutive sessions, impacted by weak global cues and heightened volatility. The sharp decline is linked to sustained liquidation, geopolitical tensions, and economic uncertainty. Despite some support from short-covering, prices have drastically fallen, reflecting a liquidity-driven phase rather than a fundamental shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 13:05 IST
Silver Slump: A 10-Day Freefall Amid Global Uncertainty
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Silver prices continue to experience a heavy sell-off, marking the 10th straight session of decline. On Tuesday, futures trade saw prices drop by Rs 9,467, landing at Rs 2.15 lakh per kilogram amidst high volatility and weak global indicators.

The Multi Commodity Exchange recorded a slump of 4.2%, with May delivery prices falling steeply. Last session's nosedive hit a low of Rs 1,99,643 per kg before minor recoveries. Over ten sessions, silver's value has plummeted by Rs 62,150, reflecting a 22.36% decrease since March 2026.

Analysts attribute the decline to sustained asset liquidation amid geopolitical uncertainty, persistent inflation fears, and shifting market sentiments. Despite temporary rebounds due to short-covering, the market remains volatile as geopolitical tensions, particularly involving West Asia, continue to exert pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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