Resilience Amid Rising Oil Prices: How U.S. Consumers Are Weathering the Storm

As oil prices surge to $100 per barrel, the average U.S. consumer remains surprisingly well-prepared to handle the financial impact. With household net worth at its highest in decades, many Americans find themselves better equipped to absorb energy costs than in times past.

While gas prices at the pump have increased dramatically, constituting only 2% of consumer spending in late 2022, this marks a historic low aside from during the 2020-21 pandemic. However, energy inequality remains a significant issue, disproportionately affecting lower-income households that put a larger share of their budgets into energy needs.

Amid military tensions and economic shifts, some parts of the U.S. economy could face rising costs in areas like manufacturing and transport. As the situation develops, the resilience of U.S. consumers will be continuously tested while political and economic leaders strive to stabilize oil prices.