Jammu & Kashmir's Agro and Food Fest: Connecting Growers with Global Markets

A significant Agro and Food Fest Buyer-Seller Meet kicked off in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday with the objective of promoting agriproducts from the Union Territory and strengthening market connections. This two-day event is a joint effort by the Trade Promotion Council of India and the Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation, hosted at the SKICC.

The event is drawing attention as a pivotal gathering for agro and food industry stakeholders. It serves as a showcase for J-K's agro and food gifts, offering a platform for farmers, exporters, and industry authorities to engage directly with international buyers, including those from the UK, Sweden, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and the UAE.

According to Sachin Kumar from TPCI, the presence of approximately 50 buyers from over 16 countries presents a golden opportunity to assess export potential for key agri-products like saffron, fresh produce, honey, and dry fruits. The interaction will also offer valuable market insights to adapt products for maximum international appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)