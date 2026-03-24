KTR Raises Concerns Over Population-Based Delimitation in Southern States

In a significant political development, KT Rama Rao, the Working President of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), has expressed apprehension over the long-pending delimitation process. While the move is welcomed, Rao voiced serious concerns about the implications for southern states if delimitation is conducted solely on current population numbers.

Rao argued that the delimitation should have been executed in Telangana in 2014, as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. He cautioned that basing the process solely on contemporary population data could severely disadvantage states in the south. Instead, he urged for a continuation of the framework used previously, anchored in the 1971 Census.

The BRS leader is particularly concerned about maintaining the 24% parliamentary representation of southern states. Rao advocates for fair representation that recognizes effective population control measures. He further supports increasing Assembly seats in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to align governance more closely with the populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)