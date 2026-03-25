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QatarEnergy Declares Force Majeure on LNG Supply Contracts

QatarEnergy announced it must declare force majeure on certain long-term LNG supply contracts. This decision impacts agreements with customers in countries such as Italy, Belgium, South Korea, and China, potentially affecting supply dynamics in these regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:07 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:07 IST
QatarEnergy Declares Force Majeure on LNG Supply Contracts
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QatarEnergy announced a significant decision on Tuesday, declaring force majeure on select long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply contracts.

This move affects its business dealings with several countries, including Italy, Belgium, South Korea, and China, illustrating the reach and impact of this declaration over a broad geographical span.

The decision could have notable implications on the existing LNG supply chain and energy markets of the involved nations, candidly highlighting the challenges that global energy providers are currently navigating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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