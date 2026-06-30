Estonia Has Released Images Showing Machine Guns And Sandbags Mounted On A Russianflagged Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier In The Baltic Sea This Spring

In a bold move, Estonia has disclosed images showing machine guns mounted on a Russian-flagged liquefied natural gas carrier in the Baltic Sea, indicating a more aggressive approach by Moscow in safeguarding its civilian vessels. The Marshal Vasilevskiy, a Gazprom-owned ship, now mirrors a military vessel with its fortified machine gun positions atop.

Yoruk Isik, a geopolitical analyst, described this as a 'crazy new step' for Baltic civilian ships usually not subjected to such measures. The armed vessel sends a clear message to the EU and NATO: Russia is prepared to defend its maritime routes against potential threats, despite the Baltic Sea's generally secure reputation.

The images were captured near Estonia's coastline, revealing Russia's anxiousness over Baltic Sea activities amidst heightened NATO presence. As the Marshal Vasilevskiy continues its sanctioned voyages to Kaliningrad, the move underscores Russia's readiness to confront perceived maritime threats as tensions escalate in the region.