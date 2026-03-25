Kazakhstan has imposed a ban on the import of animal feed wheat from Russia due to a recent outbreak of cattle diseases in Russian regions adjacent to Kazakhstan. The diseases, identified as pasteurellosis and rabies, have led to severe livestock culling, prompting protests in Russia.

Veterinarians argue that pasteurellosis can be treated with antibiotics and does not necessitate slaughter. However, the mass culling in Novosibirsk has sparked rare public demonstrations and calls for the resignation of top officials overseeing agriculture in Russia.

The document issued by Kazakhstan's State Inspection Committee on March 21 emphasizes the need to ensure veterinary safety amidst a deteriorating epizootic situation. Although the ban includes other animal feed grains, it does not extend to food grade wheat imports from Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)