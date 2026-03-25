Rs 150 Crore Discrepancy Surfaces in Panchkula Municipal's Fixed Deposits

An FIR has been lodged by the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau of Haryana, scrutinizing alleged discrepancies in Fixed Deposit Receipts involving almost Rs 150 crore of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation. These alleged discrepancies pertain to records maintained in association with the Kotak Mahindra Bank's Panchkula branch.

The case came into light after inconsistencies were found between the municipal corporation's official records and the bank's reported balances. As a result, various charges such as cheating, conspiracy, and forgery have been put forward against unnamed bank officials and other parties.

Notably, the FIR reveals that as per the Municipal Corporation's records, 16 FDs worth over Rs 145 crore are held with Kotak Mahindra Bank, while bank statements depict significantly lesser amounts. Correspondingly, the corporation has initiated an extensive verification and reconciliation exercise to uncover any irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)