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Finance Bill 2026: A Pathway to Economic Reforms and Support

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlights the Union Budget's supportive measures for the middle class and MSMEs. The Finance Bill 2026 promotes trust-based tax administration, empowerment of farmers, MSMEs, and cooperatives, and initiates several customs reforms. GST collections indicate an economic boost, while cess funds are fully utilized for state benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:16 IST
Finance Bill 2026: A Pathway to Economic Reforms and Support
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  • India

In a decisive move for economic advancement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has underscored the Union Budget's commitment to support the middle class and MSMEs with a suite of 'facilitative' measures. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, she asserted that reforms are being pursued with confidence and clarity, not compulsion.

The Finance Bill 2026, passed with 32 government amendments, aims to reduce fiscal deficit and lower the debt-to-GDP ratio. Notably, customs duty has been exempted on 17 critical drugs, and overseas tour package TCS has been reduced, reflecting a push towards improved trade facilitation.

Highlighting the positive impact of GST cuts, Sitharaman noted a surge in vehicle sales, reinforcing economic growth. She reaffirmed the government's commitment to leveraging cesses for state benefits, pointing out that resources from these are predominantly transferred to states, contributing to significant revenue growth across regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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