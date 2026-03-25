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India's Ambitious Climate Roadmap: Pioneering Sustainable Change

The Union Cabinet's approval of India's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) for 2031-2035 marks a significant stride towards a sustainable future. India's updated targets reinforce its commitment to climate action through enhanced emissions reductions, increased non-fossil fuel energy use, and substantial afforestation efforts, bolstering its global leadership in sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:23 IST
India's Ambitious Climate Roadmap: Pioneering Sustainable Change
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a landmark decision underscoring India's commitment to sustainability, the Union Cabinet has endorsed the country's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) for the 2031-2035 period. This move elevates India's climate ambitions under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, emphasizing sustainable development and climate justice.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted India's historic climate commitments during a press briefing, noting that the country has consistently surpassed its climate targets ahead of schedule. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet reinforces a vision of a 'Viksit Bharat', aiming for a prosperous, climate-resilient India by 2047.

The updated NDC showcases India's enhanced goals, such as a 47% reduction in GDP emissions intensity by 2035 and a 60% non-fossil fuel share in electric power capacity. In addition, afforestation efforts aim to create significant carbon sinks, bolstered by international partnerships and national initiatives like the Green Hydrogen Mission and the International Solar Alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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