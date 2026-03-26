Left Menu

Revving Up Qualifying: F1 Adjusts Energy Rules for More Thrilling Races

Formula One has revised its energy management rules for the Japanese Grand Prix qualifying. The adjustment reduces the maximum energy drawn from hybrid power units from 9 MJ to 8 MJ, allowing drivers to focus more on performance rather than energy conservation, ensuring more thrilling and competitive races.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 09:54 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 09:54 IST
Revving Up Qualifying: F1 Adjusts Energy Rules for More Thrilling Races
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Formula One's governing body has modified the energy management rules for the Japanese Grand Prix qualifying rounds.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) announced that the maximum energy teams can extract from their hybrid power units during the critical Saturday qualifying session will drop from 9 to 8 megajoules (MJ). This decision follows unanimous approval from the sport's power unit manufacturers and aims to maintain a balance between energy use and driver performance.

The shift responds to feedback that current rules, which split power units nearly equally between electric and combustion, necessitated drivers to manage power usage strategically, dampening the qualifying thrill. With this rule change, drivers can now focus more on performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nigerian National Arrested in Goa: A Repeat Offender's Reapprehension

Nigerian National Arrested in Goa: A Repeat Offender's Reapprehension

 India
2
Tensions Rise Over Vandalized Dr. Ambedkar Statue: Arrest Made

Tensions Rise Over Vandalized Dr. Ambedkar Statue: Arrest Made

 India
3
Unveiling the Panchkula FDR Scandal: A Financial Mystery

Unveiling the Panchkula FDR Scandal: A Financial Mystery

 India
4
Heightened Security Measures for Ram Navami in Jharkhand

Heightened Security Measures for Ram Navami in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is powering energy transition but not without costs

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026