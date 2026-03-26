Tragic Stabbing in Delhi: Teen Allegedly Killed by Minors

A 16-year-old was tragically stabbed to death in North East Delhi's Dayalpur district. The attack, reportedly carried out by three minors, occurred at Gali No. 13, Nehru Vihar. Authorities arrived to find the boy unconscious and quickly transported him to JPC Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The police apprehended three Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs), aged between 13 and 17, and recovered the knife used in the crime. The juveniles revealed that the victim had bullied one of them. An FIR was filed at PS Dayalpur, launching an active investigation into the case.

While the probe continues, another dramatic arrest unfolded on Tuesday when Delhi Police's Central District Special Staff nabbed a wanted criminal, Ajay Kaliya, after a shootout in the IP Estate area. The fugitive, linked to several crimes, was shot in the leg during the exchange of gunfire, leading to his capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)