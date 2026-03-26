Left Menu

Tragic Stabbing in Delhi: Teen Allegedly Killed by Minors

A 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in North East Delhi by three minors. The incident is believed to be linked to bullying. Police apprehended the suspects and recovered the weapon. Meanwhile, in a separate Delhi incident, a wanted criminal was captured after a gunfire exchange with police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:33 IST
Tragic Stabbing in Delhi: Teen Allegedly Killed by Minors
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old was tragically stabbed to death in North East Delhi's Dayalpur district. The attack, reportedly carried out by three minors, occurred at Gali No. 13, Nehru Vihar. Authorities arrived to find the boy unconscious and quickly transported him to JPC Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The police apprehended three Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs), aged between 13 and 17, and recovered the knife used in the crime. The juveniles revealed that the victim had bullied one of them. An FIR was filed at PS Dayalpur, launching an active investigation into the case.

While the probe continues, another dramatic arrest unfolded on Tuesday when Delhi Police's Central District Special Staff nabbed a wanted criminal, Ajay Kaliya, after a shootout in the IP Estate area. The fugitive, linked to several crimes, was shot in the leg during the exchange of gunfire, leading to his capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentathlon Ventures Amplifies B2B Tech Startups with Rs 255 Crore Fund

Pentathlon Ventures Amplifies B2B Tech Startups with Rs 255 Crore Fund

 India
2
Clashes at the Border: Israeli Soldier Killed in Southern Lebanon

Clashes at the Border: Israeli Soldier Killed in Southern Lebanon

 Global
3
Barclays Dismisses Systemic Risk in Strained Private Credit Markets

Barclays Dismisses Systemic Risk in Strained Private Credit Markets

 Global
4
High Stakes Negotiations: Trump's Push for Iran Peace Deal Amid Rising Tensions

High Stakes Negotiations: Trump's Push for Iran Peace Deal Amid Rising Tensi...

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026