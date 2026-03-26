Navigating Risks: How Marine Insurance Safeguards Your Shipments

Marine insurance plays a vital role in protecting businesses involved in shipment activities from the unpredictable risks of sea transit. Whether dealing with loss or abandonment, knowing the different provisions of a marine insurance policy can provide financial security.

Partial losses in marine insurance can be either particular average, where losses caused by defined risks like collisions are covered, or general average, where the loss is shared among all parties involved in the shipment. Total losses are divided into actual total loss, where the cargo is entirely destroyed, and constructive total loss, where repair costs exceed recovery value.

The abandonment clause allows insured parties to relinquish rights over heavily damaged goods to claim the insured value. Efficiently filing claims requires specific documents and adherence to prescribed steps. Despite the uncertainties of marine trade, comprehensive insurance policies can help businesses mitigate risks effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)