Argentina's Bold Move: Changing Limits on Foreign Land Ownership

The government of Argentina is set to introduce legislation to Congress aimed at changing the regulations on foreign ownership of rural lands. The announcement was made by Cabinet Chief Manuel Adorni, signaling the current administration's intent to bolster foreign investment within the country.

Under the leadership of President Javier Milei, Argentina is pursuing a broad pro-market reform strategy. This initiative seeks to roll back interventionist policies and deregulate crucial sectors like oil, mining, and agriculture, which require significant land resources, according to Adorni.

Adorni addressed speculation regarding a federal investigation into a trip he made to Uruguay in February, clarifying that the trip was purely personal and funded privately. Nevertheless, the inquiry aims to determine if governmental resources were involved, per reports from La Nacion.