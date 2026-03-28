Tension Escalates: Attack on Kurdistan President's Residence
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has condemned an attack on the residence of Kurdistan Region's President Nechirvan Barzani. The incident, which took place early Saturday, was addressed in a statement where al-Sudani had a phone conversation with Barzani offering support against aggression.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 19:21 IST
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani sharply criticized the recent assault on the residence of the Kurdistan Region's President in a formal statement.
The prime minister's office disclosed that al-Sudani had a telephonic conversation with President Nechirvan Barzani following the incident that occurred early on Saturday.
Security sources confirmed the attack, adding tension to an already delicate regional situation as both leaders discussed measures to bolster security and prevent future aggressions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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