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Petrochemicals Plant Blaze Disrupts UAE Operations

A fire erupted at the Borouge petrochemicals plant in the UAE, stopping production. The incident, linked to debris from intercepted attacks, prompted a swift response from Abu Dhabi authorities. The facility, located in Ruwais near Saudi Arabia, is a collaboration between Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and Borealis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 05-04-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 12:36 IST
Petrochemicals Plant Blaze Disrupts UAE Operations
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  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A fire broke out at Borouge petrochemicals plant in the United Arab Emirates following an attack, authorities disclosed on Sunday. Abu Dhabi's response was swift as multiple fires erupted, reportedly due to debris from defended airspace incursions.

The Borouge plant, situated in Ruwais close to the UAE-Saudi Arabia border, halted production as a result of the fires. The blaze was a direct consequence of falling debris intercepted by air defense systems.

The plant represents a joint venture between Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and Australian partner Borealis, highlighting its importance in regional petrochemical production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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