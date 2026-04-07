Government Doubles LPG Access for Migrant Laborers Amid Crisis

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has announced a significant policy shift to assist migrant laborers. Effective immediately, each state's daily allocation of 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders has been doubled. This decision comes based on the average daily supply provided during a specified period in early March 2026, exceeding the prior allocation limit.

These LPG cylinders will be managed by state governments through their Food or Civil Supplies Departments, with logistical support from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). The initiative exclusively targets migrant laborers, providing an essential service without the bureaucratic requirement of address proof, allowing easier access through valid ID presentation.

Chandra Prakash, President of the All India LPG Distributors Federation, praised this decision as a boon for vulnerable sectors, including migrant workers, students, and daily-wage earners. The impact has been immediate, with more than 90,000 cylinders sold in a day. This move aligns with ongoing efforts to maintain LPG availability, especially as global conflicts affect supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)