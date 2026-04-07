Left Menu

Government Doubles LPG Access for Migrant Laborers Amid Crisis

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has doubled the daily allocation of 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders to states for migrant laborers. This move aims to facilitate easier access to cooking fuel without bureaucratic hurdles. Over 90,000 cylinders were sold in a single day post-announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:34 IST
Government Doubles LPG Access for Migrant Laborers Amid Crisis
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has announced a significant policy shift to assist migrant laborers. Effective immediately, each state's daily allocation of 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders has been doubled. This decision comes based on the average daily supply provided during a specified period in early March 2026, exceeding the prior allocation limit.

These LPG cylinders will be managed by state governments through their Food or Civil Supplies Departments, with logistical support from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). The initiative exclusively targets migrant laborers, providing an essential service without the bureaucratic requirement of address proof, allowing easier access through valid ID presentation.

Chandra Prakash, President of the All India LPG Distributors Federation, praised this decision as a boon for vulnerable sectors, including migrant workers, students, and daily-wage earners. The impact has been immediate, with more than 90,000 cylinders sold in a day. This move aligns with ongoing efforts to maintain LPG availability, especially as global conflicts affect supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
King Fahd Causeway, key bridge linking Saudi Arabia to island of Bahrain, reopens, reports AP.

King Fahd Causeway, key bridge linking Saudi Arabia to island of Bahrain, re...

 Global
2
IGNOU: Revolutionizing Distance Education in India

IGNOU: Revolutionizing Distance Education in India

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Responds to Pakistan's Provocative Statements

Rajnath Singh Responds to Pakistan's Provocative Statements

 India
4
Assam chief minister most corrupt in India; no CM so egoistic, arrogant: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at press meet in Guwahati.

Assam chief minister most corrupt in India; no CM so egoistic, arrogant: Con...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026